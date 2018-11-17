Cloudy, cool start to your weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Today will be mostly cloudy and a cool to start your weekend. The high is expected to top out around 39 with light winds.
The chance for light rain and snow increases throughout the afternoon and overnight with the low settling around 31.
On Sunday, clouds and cool air hang on with the high around 38.
Snow and rain are possible throughout the day with less than 1/2 inch accumulation.
Snowfall is expected to wind down after dark. The low will drop to 25, so watch for icy sidewalks Monday morning.
The week ahead brings a slight warm up and sunny skies by Thanksgiving Day.
