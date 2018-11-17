‘Black FUR-i-day’ deal helps you adopt a pet for less

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s almost time to shop 'til you drop, or in this case, “adopt 'til you drop”.
On Friday November 23, Lucas County Canine Care and Control held its fifth annual “Black Fur-I-Day” adoption event.
All adoption fees still include spay/neuter, a registered microchip, age appropriate vaccines, heartworm testing and prevention and any treatment for internal or external parasites.
Watch as Laura with Lucas County Canine Care & Control talks more about those Black-Fur-I-Day deals.
