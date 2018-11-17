‘Black FUR-i-day’ deal helps you adopt a pet for less

By WTOL Newsroom | November 17, 2018 at 3:06 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 3:06 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s almost time to shop 'til you drop, or in this case, “adopt 'til you drop”.

On Friday November 23, Lucas County Canine Care and Control held its fifth annual “Black Fur-I-Day” adoption event.

All adoption fees still include spay/neuter, a registered microchip, age appropriate vaccines, heartworm testing and prevention and any treatment for internal or external parasites.

