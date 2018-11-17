Amber Alert: Cleveland Heights police searching for 6-month-old girl abducted by “mentally unstable” mother

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A search is underway for 6-month-old Emery Seals who was abducted in Cleveland Heights.
Police say the Seals' mother 26-year-old Alexis Barnes was on a supervised visit when she walked away with the child from 2649 Noble Road at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.
According to police, Seals was last seen wearing a white, orange and grey striped onesie with a matching hat and white furry coat. She is reportedly 25″ tall, weighs 14 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say this is the coat that Seals was wearing when she as last seen:
Police describe Barnes as approximately 5′7″ tall, weighing 137 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and a nose ring. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black robe.
Barnes fled on foot and did not have a vehicle, police say.
Seals was removed from her mother’s custody in July 2018 due to Barnes' mental condition and psychiatric issues that inhibited her from caring for her daughter, according to police.
Custody was reportedly subsequently granted to the Cuyahoga County Division of Family Services.
Police say based on Barnes' psychiatric issues, inability to care for Seals, and the current weather conditions, officers believe the abduction poses a threat of immediate danger and serious harm to Seals.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234.
