Woman in jail after stabbing boyfriend multiple times

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A woman is in jail and her boyfriend is in the hospital after a stabbing in south Toledo early Friday morning.
The stabbing happened at the Arbor Landings apartments on Brookview near Airport Highway just after midnight.
Police say the couple got into a fight inside of the apartment, leading the woman to grab a knife and stab her boyfriend multiple times.
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital by police. Police say his injuries are not serious.
Police arrested the woman.
