Weekend filled with holiday parades, tree lightings

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Options abound for getting you in the holiday spirit this weekend! There are several parades and tree lighting events from which to choose.
WTOL is broadcasting the entire Our Best Hometown Holiday Parade live and commercial-free from Bowling Green on Nov. 17, starting at 10 a.m.
The parade will be preceded by a special holiday show that highlights area events from 9-10 a.m.
Join us as we present all the sights and sounds, live from BG, as the holiday steps off in a festive hometown fashion. Bowling Green continues to celebrate being named one of Ohio Magazine's five best hometowns in Ohio.
BG's own Jerry Anderson will provide commentary and live interviews.
The parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. and the first parade float will hit the intersection of Main and Wooster streets at 10 a.m.
You can also kick off your holiday season at one of the largest parades in the midwest, The Blade Holiday Parade in downtown Toledo. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and marks its 31st year.
The parade route starts on Summit Street, travels down Jackson Street and Huron Avenue, and ends on Washington Street. And don’t forget jolly ‘ole St. Nick himself. Santa Claus will go from the parade to Imagination Station to hear wishes from area boys and girls.
After the holiday parade, the rink at One SeaSkate will be open for public skating. The synthetic rink is located between the FifthThird Building and the Renaissance Hotel and 90-minute skate sessions will cost just $5. You can rent skates for $2 and get your own skates sharpened for just $1.
Get ready to be dazzled durikng the Hensville Lighting later on Saturday afternoon. All of the fun starts at 4 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Go 419 Host Malena Caruso and WTOL Anchor Andrew Kinsey will be at Hensville to do the honors.
If you’re a bit of a Grinch, be sure to check out How Levis Commons Saved Christmas in Perrysburg on Saturday for a Grinch-themed event and tree lighting. You can get Grinchy all day long Saturday, leading up to the tree lighting taking place from 6 p.m.-7 p.m.
