Toledo Mayor wants to bring universal pre-K to Toledo Public Schools

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz hosted Dayton's Mayor to take a look at how Toledo could implement universal pre-K across the Toledo Public School system.
Dayton has been working on the program for three years, implemented it last year and just got its first results on how students are performing.
“We’ve seen an increase in the Bracken scores and the scores for young people to be ready for Kindergarten, even in the first year,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said.
"When it comes to Kindergarten, the news is not good, only 19 percent of the kids who show up to kindergarten are prepared for it according to the state standards that they use," Mayor Kapszukiewicz said of TPS.
That’s why the Mayor and Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant believe universal pre-k and engaging with students before kindergarten can give them a better educational foundation.
"The brain is neurologically developing patters between the ages of birth and 6 years of age, so 95 percent of that development happens at 6 years of age but guess what, school *starts at 6 years of age," Dr. Durant said.
Local parent Kaytee McIntyre is excited for the possibility of universal pre-K.
“I would have to do probably a 20 minute drive to the closest TPS that has pre-K,” McIntyre said.
At the end of the day, TPS and the Mayor would like to see fewer students falling behind.
“We have a problem in this community when it comes to education and when it comes to getting kids ready to learn. So, there’s nothing we can do that I think more important to building the city of the future we want than to try and get this right,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.
