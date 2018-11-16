21-st annual Stuff the Truck donation drive kicks off at Walt Churchill’s Market

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Before you head out the door, take a quick look in your pantry.
There might be some food items in there that you’re never going to use, but another family might be lucky to have.
Friday kicks off the 21st-annual Stuff the Truck food drive at Walt Churchill’s Market in Maumee and Perrysburg.
Churchill’s and the Seagate Foodbank are once again teaming up to help local families in need have the perfect Thanksgiving.
Local residents and businesses are invited to donate turkeys and non-perishable food items to help fill a large box truck.
There is also the option to purchase a $20 pre-packed food donation bag. If you purchase the bag, Churchill’s will donate $5 toward the Seagate Foodbank.
Dei Fratelli will pound-for-pound match all the donations made by Walt Churchill shoppers.
With your donations, the food bank will put together Holiday Food Baskets and distribute them to more than 2,000 families who have pre-registered with The United Way, Senior Centers, Veteran Services and other organizations.
Donate on Friday at either Walt Churchill location from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
