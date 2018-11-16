Mayor Kapszukiewicz addresses missing items from proposed city budget for 2019

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The City of Toledo unveiled their proposed budget for 2019 Thursday afternoon.
Highlights of the budget focused on downtown living, beautification of the city with a new Metro Park and the primary focus being public safety, with 67% of the total budget going towards police and safety.
“The biggest part of any budget is personnel,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “It’s your people. And it should be. You should invest in your people and spend your most there so it’s not a surprise at all that the overwhelming majority of our budget goes to police and fire and our city employees. That is how every budget has always worked.”
One of the missing areas of concern not in the budget are focuses on mental health, early childhood education and parks and rec programs to keep kids busy and out of trouble.
However Mayor Kapszukiewicz says that initiative is to come after the new year.
“We’re going to be in a position to announce, I think, a pretty exciting initiative that is going to make sure that our youngest Toledoans have access to high quality education and that they’re ready to learn, that we’re going to have parks and rec programs,” said the Mayor.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz says because of a number of budgets the city goes through, those focuses weren’t able to be accomplished in this budget.
A common complaint among Toledoans is fixing the roads; so, where was this in the budget?
Road repairs are part of the Capitol budget, which Mayor Kapszukiewicz hopes to have approved, along with the general fund budget, by January.
“Just because you didn’t see it in the budget today doesn’t mean it’s not a priority. Not at all. This is simply a general fund budget. Our capitol projects are coming – trust me,” said the Mayor.
The proposed Capitol transfer budget is a little over seven million dollars. However, Mayor Kapszukiewicz feels confident that money won’t get touched.
“My anticipation, just as we budgeted a transfer last year, but ended up not needing it. My suspicion is the same thing will happen next year.”
