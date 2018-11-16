Kroger won’t build new store at former Sisters of Notre Dame property

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Kroger Co. has canceled its plans to build a $26 million, 123,000-square-foot store on the site of the former Sisters of Notre Dame headquarters at Secor Road and Monroe Street.
Kroger already is under contract to sell the 3835 Secor Road parcel to private investment group Westgate Plaza LLC.
According to Kroger corporate affairs manager Amy McCormick, Kroger will remain at its current location at 4533 Monroe St. and “will explore options to improve that location.”
McCormick said among the options to improve the store would be adding the grocery chain’s curbside pickup program, its Scan, Bag, Go service, and delivery.
“As part of our Restock Kroger plan, the company will utilize more of its capital to fund technology and infrastructure upgrades. ... This significant investment in digital requires Kroger to reprioritize its spending and new store development. ... Kroger appreciates the community’s support as it works to redefine the grocery experience and best serve our Toledo customers and communities,” McCormick said in a statement.
It was announced last April that Kroger was delaying the construction of the planned Secor Road store until 2019, but at that time, a plan was expected to go forward.
The new store was first announced in December 2014, and the property for the plan was snarled in a zoning fight starting in 2017. Opposed parties said too much traffic and congestion would result from having the store there.
Toledo City Council OK’d the rezoning of the former Sisters of Notre Dame property in March 2017, overruling the city plan commission, which recommended denying the project.
The Sisters of Notre Dame buildings have already been demolished. Kroger bought the property for $6.7 million in July of last year.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.