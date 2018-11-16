Homeowner charged with arson after house fire investigation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A homeowner is charged with arson after a house fire on Thursday.
Charles Yager was arrested Thursday, just hours after firefighters were called to battle a fire at his home on Denise Drive.
Investigators say it appears the fire started in multiple spots in the house, and that Yager’s story of how the fire started didn’t match up with evidence found inside the home.
Yager will be arraigned in court on Friday on multiple charges including aggravated arson.
