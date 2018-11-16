Garbage truck crashes into trees, downs power lines in north Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A crash involving a garbage truck is blocking a road in north Toledo.
The crash happened on Stickney and Matzinger around 4:30 a.m.
Police say a garbage truck crashed into some trees, also causing some power lines to be down.
The driver of the truck told police that all they remember is waking up after the crash.
Police say the driver is okay.
The road is now blocked off as crews work to remove the truck from the scene.
Lots of vehicles are lined up on the road as they wait to get through.
Use an alternate route until the scene is clear.
