First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool day, warm up for Thanksgiving

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A few isolated snow flurries will be possible this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s through daybreak. It will still be possible to have icy spots on untreated roads, sidewalks and driveways.
It will remain mostly cloudy into the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.
The weekend will have a chance of a few rain and snow showers. Highs both days will be near the upper 30s.
Temperatures will remain in the 30s through early next week followed by highs well into the upper 40s by Thanksgiving.
