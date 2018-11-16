3 aides charged in ProMedica Bixby assault investigation

“Recently, we were informed that arrest warrants were issued for three former employees of Bixby Autism Center,” the statement said. "In July, during our educational monitoring, we discovered what appeared to be incidents of assault of four children at the Bixby Autism Center by those three employees. We took action immediately by notifying the children’s families, terminating the employees involved, reporting to the proper agencies and fully cooperating with the Adrian Police Department’s investigation. We also voluntarily closed the center to conduct our own investigation.