Adrian baby sitter charged with criminal sexual conduct

ADRIAN (WTOL) - An 18-year-old Adrian woman is charged with criminal sexual conduct for the alleged abuse of a 14-year-old boy she was baby-sitting.
Jade Morse was arrested Thursday after an investigation into her relationship with the 14-year-old boy. She also baby-sat the boy’s younger sister when the incidents allegedly occurred.
Morse is free on bond while she awaits a preliminary examination on the two counts.
The Adrian Police Department asks that anyone who has additional information about the incident or others like it to contact Detective LaMar Rufner at 517-264-4834.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.