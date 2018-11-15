TPD looking for 11-year-old who did not return home after school

By WTOL Newsroom | November 15, 2018 at 5:29 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 5:29 AM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are looking for a boy who they say did not return home on Wednesday.

Police say 11-year-old Nasir Mays-Pulley had trouble at school and did not go back to his house.

Mays-Pulley is described as a black male standing at 4′9″ and weighing 85 pounds.

He was last seen in the Suder and N. Erie area wearing a florescent orange coat, khaki pants and white shoes.

Anyone who knows where he is should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

