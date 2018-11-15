Toledo planning to implement LED street lights

TOLEDO (WTOL) - After having several pilot programs across the Toledo area, the city says they’re ready to implement LED lights across the city.
The next step is working with First Energy to figure out how much it would cost to begin replacing the light bulbs.
Toledo Deputy Chief of Staff Abby Arnold doesn’t anticipate anyone having higher bills with the new program. She said that where the pilot programs were implemented, they saw a 10 percent decrease in crime.
“Our hope is that they won’t see a financial impact at all, but they’ll get the quality of a better quality light and safer neighborhoods,” Arnold said.
Arnold hopes that discussions with First Energy will go quickly and can wrap up within six months.
