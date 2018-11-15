Style for the Cure raises money for Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - It was a night of glitz and glamour at Rialto Jean Project downtown Wednesday night, and all for a great cause.
“Style for the Cure, it’s a wonderful shopping experience with local vendors,” said Jackie Hylant Berenzweig, Board Member for Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio. “Proceeds of the sales tonight will go towards Komen of NW Ohio as well as ticket sales.”
The event started two years ago in Honor of Denise Soto, former founder of Soto Salon in Perrysburg who died of breast cancer in 2011.
“She was all about fun, fashion and energy and tonight is all about that,” said Victoria Perry, one of the owners of Soto’s Signature Salon and Spa in Perrysburg.
Hylant Berenzweig said the event holds a special place in her heart, too.
A breast cancer survivor, she’s has had five other family members affected by cancer, including three aunts who had breast cancer, one who died at the age of 35.
“Because of that, our family finds it so important to join charities in northwest Ohio and try to do everything we can to help find a cure,” she said.
If you want to get involved in helping find a cure, Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio is always looking for volunteers. Members on the board said the best way to help, though, is your donations.
“Every dollar makes such an important difference,” said Desmond Strooh, Marketing and Communications Manger for Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio. “75 percent of the money we make stays right here in this community to fund local programs that help women and men overcome the barriers that prevent them from getting the help that could literally save their lives.”
To donate or volunteer, visit here or call 419-724-2873.
