Snow tapers to flurries tonight; a few flurries possible on Friday

By Robert Shiels | November 15, 2018 at 5:43 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 5:43 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We’re looking at light snow this evening and it’ll be a bit windy Friday.

But don’t worry, it looks like a warm up for Thanksgiving.

  • Tonight: Light snow this evening will taper off to flurries. Temperatures will drop back to near 30 degrees overnight with icy patches possible on roads.
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, a bit windy. A few snow flurries possible.
  • Saturday: Chance of light snow, a mix with some rain is possible.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly.
  • Next week: A warm up likely into Thanksgiving.

