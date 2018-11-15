Snow tapers to flurries tonight; a few flurries possible on Friday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - We’re looking at light snow this evening and it’ll be a bit windy Friday.
But don’t worry, it looks like a warm up for Thanksgiving.
- Tonight: Light snow this evening will taper off to flurries. Temperatures will drop back to near 30 degrees overnight with icy patches possible on roads.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, a bit windy. A few snow flurries possible.
- Saturday: Chance of light snow, a mix with some rain is possible.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chilly.
- Next week: A warm up likely into Thanksgiving.
