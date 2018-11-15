Santa Claus is coming to town... by boat!

“In 1912 there was a boat called the Ralph Simmons that was en route from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to Chicago, loaded with Christmas trees, and it sank while en route, losing all hands on deck. It was 11 people who were lost. So, every year, the Museum of the Great Lakes kind of in tribute to them and to this historical boat from the Great Lakes and history, we kind of do this Christmas tree ship in tribute to them,” said Anna Kolin, Director of Development for the National Museum of the Great Lakes.