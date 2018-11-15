Santa Claus is coming to town... by boat!

EAST TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Christmas is coming, and for Toledo, it will make its way down the Maumee... by boat.
Every year, Santa Claus leaves his workshop for a bit to visit the National Museum of the Great Lakes. He brings with him fresh cut, Ida, Michigan, locally-grown, Christmas trees.
For $45 you can purchase a tree ahead of time or donate one to an east Toledo family in need.
“In 1912 there was a boat called the Ralph Simmons that was en route from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to Chicago, loaded with Christmas trees, and it sank while en route, losing all hands on deck. It was 11 people who were lost. So, every year, the Museum of the Great Lakes kind of in tribute to them and to this historical boat from the Great Lakes and history, we kind of do this Christmas tree ship in tribute to them,” said Anna Kolin, Director of Development for the National Museum of the Great Lakes.
This year, Santa’s visit is scheduled for December 1 and he should be sailing in around noon.
He’ll be a the museum for a few hours for anyone who wants to pay him a visit.
Also on display are 50 years of Great Lakes artist, Alex Cook's Christmas cards, which will also be available for purchase.
More information on how to order your tree, or a tree for others can be found here.
