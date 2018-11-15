Sandusky County Health Department is out of adult flu vaccine

FREMONT (WTOL) - The Sandusky County Health Department is out of the seasonal flu vaccine for adults and has a limited amount of vaccine for children 6 months to 6 years years old.
The health department will not be ordering more flu vaccine this season due to budget limitations.
The department advises contacting your local pharmacy or physician if you are still in need of seasonal flu vaccine.
If you need a child’s flu vaccine, call 419-334-6367 to inquire about the availability of the remaining stock.
For more information on immunizations and other programs offered by the Sandusky County Health Department, visit alwayschoosehealth.com
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.