Report details damage to ancient Yemeni archaeological sites

The Mawatana organization accused all parties to the conflict of having "a hostile attitude toward history." It urged the international community to take responsibility for the protection of the cultural heritage of Yemen saying that parties are acting with impunity because of a lack of accountability. It added there is a need to place archaeological sites and monuments on an "enhanced protection" list adopted by the 1999 Hague Convention to prevent attacks against them and protect them from being used as military barracks or sites.