Police: Victim in central Toledo shooting is tied to weekend double homicide

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was learned that a man who was shot Wednesday night in central Toledo is connected to a double homicide from over the weekend.
Jeray Saunders, 29, was injured in a shooting and was found around 6:25 p.m. in a field across from a home in the 600 block of Woodland Street on Wednesday.
Police say that at one point, Saunders was in the same vehicle in which Stevona Turner-Sandridge, 26, and Richard Villolovos, 29, were found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Saunders was said to be in the back seat of the car. Saunders apparently did a Facebook Live after Sunday’s shooting. Toledo Police are uncertain at this time whether that played a role in the shooting in which he was injured Wednesday.
“I’m not sure. I’m aware of the post that he did. Detectives have reviewed it. ... If I had more information on who shot Mr. Saunders, I could probably tell you if it played a role or not,” said Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken.
“He was a backseat passenger in the car with the two people (who were killed) in the front seat," Gerken said.
Gerken said Saunders is being viewed as a victim in that Sunday incident.
“He was the back seat passenger in that car. Three days later or four days later, he was shot last night in the 600 block of Woodland," Gerken said.
Turner-Sandridge and Villolovos were found in a car at Lewis and Sylvania avenues around 3 a.m. Sunday.
There have been no arrests in either case.
“We’re going to work on every angle that there is,” Gerken said. “We’re going to continue to interview and follow up on everything that we can. ... We’ll talk to Mr. Saunders again. we’ll follow up on every tip that we get.”
Gerken did not put forth any motive for the double homicide on Thursday.
He urged people to reach out to Toledo Police if they have any information, and stressed that people remain anonymous. Crime Stopper can be reached at 419-255-1111.
Saunders was listed in critical but stable condition on Thursday afternoon at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.
Just Tuesday, neighbors in west Toledo came together with hopes of stopping the violence.
“It’s frightening,” said Shawn Fouch, a resident in West Toledo. “There are times when it is frightening.”
Neighbors filled the West Toledo Branch Library on Tuesday night to talk about how they can stop the violence.
“Which again is concerning because again I hoped this would be a stable neighborhood,” added Fouch.
Cathy Rollins agrees. She is preparing to buy a house in west Toledo, but has fears for her family.
“I am concerned for their safety,” said Rollins. “Walking to the school bus playing in a neighborhood. I am concerned for my safety walking out to my car, going to the grocery store. It’s a safety issue and it’s a nice neighborhood and we want to keep it that way.”
The West Toledo Neighborhood Association said they want neighbors to feel safe, supported and heard.
At Tuesday’s meeting they discussed real solutions to some of the issues involving youth in their neighborhoods, neglected properties and of course safety concerns regarding gun violence.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.