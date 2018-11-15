Police release name of driver hit, killed after getting out of car after crash on NB I-75

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Police were on the scene of a deadly crash in Wood County early Thursday morning on northbound I-75 at Turnpike exit 195.
Troopers from the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continue to investigate the fatal crash.
At 6:52 a.m., a 1998 Ford Ranger, operated by Tiffany N. Anderson, 31, of Perrysburg was traveling northbound on Interstate 75.
Anderson lost control and struck a concrete barrier, causing her vehicle to become disabled in the roadway. According to the patrol, Anderson exited her vehicle and walked toward the front of it to see what damages were caused from the impact.
A 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling northbound on I-75 as it approached Anderson’s vehicle. The Envoy lost control, striking Anderson and her vehicle. A 2012 Honda Ridgeline then came upon the crash and also lost control. The Honda Ridgeline struck both vehicles prior to its final rest. Anderson was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash still remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Perrysburg Township Police Department, Perrysburg Fire & EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
