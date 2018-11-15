Police: Driver hit, killed after getting out of car after crash on NB I-75

WOOD COUNTY (WTOL) - Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in Wood County.
The crash happened on northbound I-75 at Turnpike exit 195 on Thursday morning.
Police believe the driver got into an accident while merging and got out of the car.
Police say that is when the driver was hit and killed by another car.
Police say the northbound lanes of I-75 have been restricted to travel. Police say vehicles are still able to travel on the turnpike and enter the turnpike.
The roads are extremely slick due to winter weather conditions.
