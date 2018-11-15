OSHP trooper injured when car strikes patrol vehicle near Bowling Green

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A trooper has minor injuries after an Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle was struck on I-75 near Bowling Green on Thursday morning.
The trooper’s car was stopped to investigate a crash when it was struck.
Both the trooper and other driver sustained minor injuries, but are expected to be OK.
The patrol reminds drivers to stay alert, drive slowly, be cautious, and leave plenty of room for emergency responders and snowplows.
Ohio law requires drivers to move over or slow down and proceed with caution when approaching stationary public safety vehicles with lights activated.
