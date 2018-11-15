Off The Radar: Episode 34 Beanboozled Turkey!

TOLEDO (WTOL) -
It’s episode 34 of Off The Radar. Gobble Gobble! Ready for Thanksgiving? We track where some of our favorite food comes from and take on Turkey Day trivia! Plus the team tries beanboozled jelly belly’s and you won’t want to miss the reactions when we pick the wrong ones!
Get ready for one of the funniest episodes yet!
