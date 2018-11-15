Norwalk man sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking

NORWALK (WTOL) - A Norwalk man will spend 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.
Police say 33-year-old Charles Thomas Barbarotta plead guilty to 2 counts of sex trafficking of a minor.
Police say Barbarotta used a scheme to induce 2 minors into engaging in commercial sex acts and performing sex acts with him.
Police say he fraudulently told the minors that he was producing or directing a pornographic film.
“This man misrepresented himself to trick two underage girls,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “This case is a cautionary tale for teens and parents alike. This sentence means the defendant will not be able to prey on minors anymore, but we know there are others out there like him.”
Barbarotta committed the sex acts in December 2016.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.