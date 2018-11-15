New fire and police classes among city budget highlights

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The city of Toledo released its 2019 proposed budget on Thursday, and among the many highlights are new police and fire classes of 40 people each.
The city’s budget priorities are listed as supporting public safety and strengthening the city’s financial position, economic development and improving public utilities.
“The size of the police force has already increased from 602 police officers when I took office in January to 635 officers today,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “Additionally, as we end 2018, I am proud to report that the city of Toledo will come in under budget, and there are not too many governments in this country that can make that boast.”
Toledo’s rainy-day fund balance increased from slightly more than $1 million five years ago to more than $17 million today, the mayor said.
“The proposed 2019 capital budget will be presented before the end of 2018, and it is my hope both budgets will be approved in January,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said.
The proposed general fund budget revenues and expenditures total $268 million. The proposed capital improvement fund transfer to the general fund is $7.8 million. According to the city, Toledo’s economy continues to improve as evidenced by the record high income tax revenue estimated at $184.3 million for 2019.
“While the transfer may seem large given our infrastructure needs, we will continue to use the same diligence to identify cost savings as we have done in 2018,” the mayor said. “As a result of those cost savings this year, we do not need to transfer the budgeted $2.1 million from the capital budget, and we will end 2018 under budget. As always, we are budgeting very conservatively, but it is my hope and expectation that we won’t have an actual transfer in 2019 either.”
Both Toledo Police and Toledo Fire & Rescue will have brand-new classes.
The 2019 budget funds a new police class of 40 officers scheduled to start in July. With the addition of these new officers, the city said the police department will provide services to further protect the community.
In February 2019, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department will add 40 new fire recruits. Upon graduation, the recruits will be certified as State of Ohio Firefighters and certified as Emergency Medical Technicians.
While the Capital Improvements Project is still to be presented, the goal is to pass both budgets in early January. By law, the operating budget must be passed by March 31, 2019.
“We are proud of our accomplishments in 2018,” Kapszukiewicz said. “These accomplishments include, but are not limited to, the first unanimously passed balanced budget since 2013; increasing the size and diversity of our police force with approximately 40 graduates and another 40 potential new officers; resurfacing more miles of roads than any year during the past two decades; creating a bike share program; securing funding to clean up the long-blighted former Champion Spark Plug site; and helping lead a neighborhood coalition to save historic St. Anthony Catholic Church from demolition.”
An important theme for the Kapszukiewicz administration is to create a more transparent process between Toledo City Council, the executive team, and city employees. During the 2019 budget planning process, the administration continued to engage the budget task force created earlier in the year to ensure council members were included throughout the entire budget planning process. An additional layer of transparency was added by ensuring council committee chairs met with their respective departments to discuss potential budget solutions and operational needs prior to submitting the draft budget for review.
In the budget document, the city touts the more than $3 billion of investment that’s been completed or has been announced across several industries in many areas of the city. Included in that is an upcoming $58 million refurbishment of the 31-year-old SeaGate Convention Centre. The site is to be renovated and expanded, including a new stand-alone ballroom space.
On the job development front, the budget shows 500 new jobs to be created in an expanded office space for Credit Adjustments Inc. in downtown Toledo. The budget also shows the relocation of 60 jobs to the new Tower of the Maumee mixed-use project in downtown Toledo. Those jobs previously were at Arrowhead Park in Maumee.
In automotive news, Toledo should expect a boost from the new-generation Jeep Wrangler pick-up truck to be built at the Toledo North Assembly plant. Approximately 700 jobs will be added in Toledo.
Housing in the city also is seeing expansion, with a $50 million riverfront development slated in the Marina District that is to include 360 luxury apartment units, retail and 60,000 square feet of office space. Continental Real Estate Companies is developing this project.
The development won't be without green space, however, as Metroparks Toledo is planning to develop the 70 acres next to Continental's mixed use development into a "signature urban metropark with amenities and an experience unlike any other park in Northwest Ohio," the budget reads.
Redevelopment is also slated for the Nasby Building - one of the “Four Corners” structures at the only intersection downtown where the original buildings stand on all four corners. A purchase agreement has been entered into with the same developer responsible for the redevelopment of the Standart Lofts and the Berdan Building.
The former Hotel Seagate is slated for a $30 million redevelopment into a 200-room dual branded Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites hotel.
Also downtown, Fort Industry Square is set to undergo a multi-million dollar redevelopment. This is the collection of historic buildings along Summit Street in downtown Toledo. The redeveloped structures will include more than 90 new luxury apartments, Class A office space and ground floor retail.
Momentum is also being seen in the health care industry.
Mercy Health Care plans to invest more than $1 billion in its current facilities and maintain more than 2,700 employees with an annual average salary of $64,798.
ProMedica Health System is investing $355 million to renovate existing facilities and construct a new 615,000 square foot tower for patient rooms and a new intensive care unit in its children’s hospital on its Toledo Hospital campus. It is expected to open by the end of 2019.
Continuing improvements to the city's public utilities is cited as a key priority, and the budget highlights work on the water system that also serves the region. By 2022, the city expects to complete $499 million of capital improvement projects for the water utility system. In addition, the city has begun a major program of improvements to rehabilitate and replace portions of the water system’s intake, treatment and distribution facilities.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.