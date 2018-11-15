New attraction come to Toledo waterway

TOLEDO (WTOL) - There's a new permanent fixture now anchored in the Maumee River.
The Tug OHIO has come to the National Museum of the Great Lakes.
The tugboat will become an exhibit after undergoing renovations this winter.
Before the renovations begin, the public is invited for one weekend only, to come see what the ship looks like now.
“As we sit here it is clear that it needs restoration. This kind of gives people an idea of what a tugboat is like that’s working out there in the day-to-day, this is kind of the atmosphere of what it’s like. When we put all the paint on it and we include the exhibitory and we do that type of stuff, we’re turning it into a museum ship,” Anna Kolin, Development Director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes said.
Your ticket to see the tugboat is included in the price of admission to the Museum of the Great Lakes.
Signups are available now online.
You'll be able to check out the renovated OHIO starting next spring.
The 115-year-old boat will be just for show, however, and is not planning on tugging any ships to shore anytime soon.
