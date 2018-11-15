More families expected to travel more this year for Thanksgiving

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This Thanksgiving, more people are expected to travel than they have in the past 12 years.
AAA said the largest growth in holiday travel will be by air. In Ohio, 185,000 are expected to fly which is up more than six percent from last year.
Gas prices have been trending lower in our area, but nationwide, prices are higher than they’ve been in the past four years.
“I think here in the Northwest Ohio area, we’ve been very fortunate, we’ve seen a little bit lower prices as of late. Again, we don’t know how long those will stick around, but I think our motorists are so used to the gas prices going up and down that it doesn’t deter them from traveling on the roads during the holiday. They’re ready to go see family and friends," said Patty Hicks. a regional travel sales manager with AAA.
AAA projects Sunday will be the busiest day to travel as everyone tries to get back for the following work and school week.
