Marblehead police introduce new K9 officer, a Chihuahua named Zorro

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Marblehead Police Department has added a new addition of their police force: a Chihuahua named Zorro.
Zorro was a pet displaced by Hurricane Florence and was adopted by Chief Joy for a chance at a new life.
The department says Zorro is being trained to be a Certified Therapy K9 for those in retirement homes and assisted living homes, and anyone else that needs to be cheered up.
Zorro will also accompany Chief Joy on patrols.
Chief Joy plans to pay for training and any additional costs for Zorro has a thank you for everyone’s support on the Marblehead Police Department.
