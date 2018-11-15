Jefferson Ave. in front of Huntington Center reopen to traffic

TOLEDO (WTOL) - At long last, the Jefferson Avenue and Superior Street intersection has reopened.
The roads had been closed since April as part of the TWI Downtown Storage Basin Project.
The Toledo Waterways Initiative began in 2002. The purpose of the initiative is to ensure sewage stays out of the city's drinking water.
The TWI project is affecting another major thoroughfare in the city - the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, which is closed to traffic. The bridge is expected to reopen Nov. 30.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.