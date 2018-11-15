Go 419 Must-Do List: Week of Nov. 15

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s time to plan your must-do events! Start here to see the best of the 419 at a glance.
Holiday Art Loop | St. Clair Street & Uptown Toledo | 5-9 p.m.
Kick off the holiday season by shopping with local artists! Get in the festive spirit as you explore downtown Toledo and shop for unique handmade fine arts and crafts and one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and your home and office. This month features local vendors, holiday-themed exhibitions, live music, and lots of family friendly festive fun!
1037 CKY’s T-Town Hoedown | Stranahan Theatre | 7 p.m.
New Country 1037 CKY is proud to present Rodney Atkins, Jerrod Niemann, and Brent Lowry & The Drifters at our inaugural T-Town Hoedown Concert on November 16th, 2018 at the Stranahan Theatre!
25th Annual Border Battle Bash | Premier Catering | 6 -10 p.m.
Over the last 24 years, the Border Battle Bash has become the largest event celebrating the Ohio State/Michigan football rivalry. The Bash proceeds provide support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo. Since 1993, this event has grown from a small company party to a major fundraiser with over 700 attendees. It’s held at Premier Catering 4480 Heatherdowns Boulevard. The Bash has something to offer for everyone whether you’re a football fan or not; auction, games, food, beverages and fun all night long!
Toledo International Film Festival (TIFF) | Friday-Sunday | Ohio Theatre
The three-day festival - now in its fourth year - is a community-driven event that celebrates cultural diversity and international understanding. More than 900 people attended last year’s festival. The festival will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and continue through Sunday, at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: www.ohiotheatretoledo.org/tiff
Footloose | Maumee Indoor Theatre | Friday-Sunday
Waterville Playshop presents “Footloose, the Musical” at the Maumee Indoor Theatre. Shows Friday and Saturday are at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are 17 for adults, 15 for students under 18, and seniors over 65. Tickets HERE.
Our Best Hometown Holiday Parade | Bowling Green | 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Head to Bowling Green for Our Best Hometown Holiday Parade! Bundle up and kick off the holiday season. WTOL will air a two-hour special from 10 a.m. to noon, so if you can’t make it there, be sure to tune in!
Hensville Lighting | Hensville Park | 4-6 p.m.
The holiday lighting celebration will include strolling carolers and a special visit from Santa Claus, with Hensville Lights and the tree turning on at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The Toledo Walleye hockey game against Fort Wayne follows at 7:15 p.m. at the Huntington Center. Door open at 5:30 p.m. There’s a Mike Eruzione Bobblehead giveaway!
National Take A Hike Day | Toledo Metroparks | 1-2 p.m.
Join this national celebration to get out and enjoy your favorite park! The Metroparks has over 170 miles of trails across Lucas County. Metroparks staff have selected their favorite trail experiences to share with you. Join staff as they lead family friendly hike and interpret the unique features on their favorite trails at parks across Lucas County. Selected trails are easy and accessible for all ages and abilities. Event is free, but registration is required.
Gettin' Grinchy At Levis Commons | all day long; Tree Lighting at 7 p.m.
Get Grinchy all day long Saturday, leading up to the Grinch Themed Annual Levis Commons Tree Lighting taking place from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy special Grinch-themed offers from various shops, horse drawn carriage rides and more.
UT Women’s Basketball vs. Duquesne | Savage Arena | 2-5 p.m.
Come out to Savage Arena and support the Rockets as they take on Duquesne. Individual game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the UT Ticket Office, online at UTRockets.com
