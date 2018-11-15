First Alert Day: A wintry mix will cause slippery roads and possible accumulation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - First Alert Day! A wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, snow and rain expected to arrive this morning.
Temperatures through mid morning will hang steady around the freezing mark. Slippery spots on untreated roads will be expected.
A general transition to a cold rain, possibly still remaining snow in some areas west and north, will be expected into the afternoon. Snow accumulations are possible north and west of Toledo with a slushy 1-2″ of snow accumulation possible.
Highs today in the middle 30s for most.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to near 40 through the weekend ahead.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.