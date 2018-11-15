Driving safe as winter weather returns

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With a first alert day Thursday, WTOL wants to remind you to be careful out there on the roads. For some, the first few weeks of winter weather can cause issues on the road. ro AAA suggests you not only drive slower than normal when the roads are covered with snow and ice, but they also say you should accelerate slow and brake sooner and not abruptly.
They also want you to give yourself more space between cars leaving additional room from your car and the car in front of you. AAA wants to warn you to not use your cruise control and of course buckle up as you hit the roads this winter.
For some local drivers they admit it takes time to adjust to the winter weather, but they want all drivers to be cautious on the roads for everyone’s sake.
“That first one (winter storm) they need renewed on how to drive in this weather,” said Joe Weissenberger. “And the thing is you know just one mistake could be fatal."
While we aren’t expecting anything crazy we do just want to remind you to use extra caution as you head out the door Thursday.
