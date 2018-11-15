Cranberries - not just for Thanksgiving! Dei Fratelli shares Cranberry Salsa

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Recipe Specialist Alexa Setili from Dei Fratelli shared a simple recipe that’s quick and tasty for the holiday season!
What some of you may not know is Dei Fratelli products are made right here in northwest Ohio, with all of their tomatoes are grown within a 50-mile radius of their three facilities. The products are manufactured by Hirzel Canning Company.
“We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company,” Setili said. “We make everything from canned tomatoes to pasta sauces to juices to soup. Hirzel also produces the Silver Fleece Sauerkraut brand.”
If you’re trying to stay healthy during the holidays, Dei Fratelli’s Cranberry Salsa also provides some health benefits.
“Tomatoes have a number of health benefits, including things like, they are full of healthy antioxidants, they are heart healthy, and our products are all natural, gluten free, low in sodium,” Setili said.
Prep Time: 10 min. Cook Time: 0 min. Servings: 8
2 cups Dei Fratelli Mexican Chopped Tomatoes
2 cups Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce
1 cup Cilantro Rough Chop
1 cup White Onion Rough Chop
1 up Red Bell Pepper Rough Chop
1 cup Green Bell Pepper Rough Chop
4 Limes Zest & Juice
Sea Salt & Pepper to taste
Add all ingredients into a food processor.
Pulse 3-4 times and wipe down sides with a rubber spatula.
Pulse 3-4 more times.
Chill before serving.
You can find Dei Fratelli products at:
- Meijer
- Kroger
- Wal-Mart
- Sautter’s
- Kazmaier’s
- Walt Churchill’s
Dei Fratelli products are also now being sold on Amazon. For more information on Dei Fratelli, visit their website HERE and you can find them on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.
