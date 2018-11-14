Winter weather advisory issued for snow, icy road conditions

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in northwest and northeast Ohio.
An incoming weather system is expected to bring a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow during the day Thursday and into Thursday night.
Local areas affected are Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties.
This advisory comes ahead of a wintry mix of precipitation expected Thursday.
The advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
According to the NWS, a low pressure system is expected to develop over the Tennessee Valley region and then move north. Another low pressure system will develop along the East Coast and absorb the inland low by Thursday evening.
The storm systems will bring moisture into the local area and collide with the colder air from the north.
The warmer air just above the surface will cause a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the day Thursday into Thursday night.
Areas Affected: Ashland; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Erie; Geauga; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Lucas; Mahoning; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Ottawa; Portage; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot
NWS Cleveland (Northern Ohio)
...Wintry Mix of Precipitation Expected Thursday... .A low pressure system is expected to develop over the Tennessee Valley region and then move north. Another low pressure system will develop along the east coast and absorb the inland low by Thursday evening. The storm systems will bring moisture into the local area and collide with the colder air from the north. The warmer air just above the surface will cause a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the day Thursday into Thursday night. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions can be obtained from the Department of Transportation web site.
