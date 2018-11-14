Winter weather advisory issued for snow, icy road conditions

...Wintry Mix of Precipitation Expected Thursday... .A low pressure system is expected to develop over the Tennessee Valley region and then move north. Another low pressure system will develop along the east coast and absorb the inland low by Thursday evening. The storm systems will bring moisture into the local area and collide with the colder air from the north. The warmer air just above the surface will cause a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow during the day Thursday into Thursday night. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...