West Toledo neighbors seek unity

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Just days after two people were found shot in a car on Lewis and Sylvania Road, neighbors in west Toledo are coming together with hopes of stopping the violence.
A memorial at the corner of Lewis and Sylvania is a painful reminder of the recent violence in west Toledo. It stands to honor 26-year-old Stevona Turner-Sandridge and 29-year-old Richard Villolovos who were killed around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Neighbors are speaking out with hopes for change.
“It’s frightening,” said Shawn Fouch, a resident in West Toledo. “There are times when it is frightening.”
Neighbors filled the West Toledo Branch Library Tuesday night to talk about how they can stop the violence.
“Which again is concerning because again I hoped this would be a stable neighborhood,” added Fouch.
Cathy Rollins agrees. She is preparing to buy a house in west Toledo, but has fears for her family.
“I am concerned for their safety,” said Rollins. “Walking to the school bus playing in a neighborhood. I am concerned for my safety walking out to my car, going to the grocery store. It’s a safety issue and it’s a nice neighborhood and we want to keep it that way.”
The West Toledo Neighborhood Association said they want neighbors to feel safe, supported and heard.
At Tuesday’s meeting they discussed real solutions to some of the issues involving youth in their neighborhoods, neglected properties and of course safety concerns regarding gun violence.
“Our goal is to try to help the neighborhood, help it grow, stay informed and be an asset to it,” said Christopher Coleman, president of the West Toledo Neighborhood Association. “One of the things we don’t want to do is talk at the public here we want to include them, hear from them and then try to come together as a community to solve some of the different issues within our neighborhood.”
Together neighbors agree they need to have more for teens to do, share information freely and create a community within their neighborhood to create the change they are hoping for.
“Part of the word community is unity and I believe that’s what has to happen,” said Shawn Fouch. “People have to be unified with the way we do things, we have to be vigilant.”
“I just think that everybody needs to step up be a part,” said Cathy Rollins. “Don’t be afraid to say something. If you have to call law enforcement do it because they need to be notified when things happen.”
Together they want a safer future and a neighborhood that is unified.
