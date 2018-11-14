Trumps to skip Kennedy Center Honors for 2nd straight year

Other presidents, including Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, have missed Kennedy Center ceremonies. Trump is the first to miss them twice. Grisham cited scheduling conflicts: Trump is expected to attend the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of the month. Had he gone to the Kennedy Center, it's unlikely he would have been warmly welcomed by at least some of the honorees, who include Cher and "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, both sharp critics of the president.