TPD looking for truck seen in area where man was found dead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck in connection with a death investigation.
Police say 64-year-old Charles Powell was found dead from a gunshot wound at 836 Vinton on March 25.
Police say this truck was spotted nearby the scene. Police ask the public to pay special attention to the rims.
Detectives would like to speak to the driver of the truck.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.