Toledo man charged in March shooting death

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting death that dates back to March.
On Wednesday, Randal Mullins was arrested at an apartment in the 3400 block of Middlesex Drive and charged with aggravated robbery and murder for his alleged role in the death of Da’Quan Jordan.
Jordan, 21, was found on March 17 in the 5400 block of Dorr Street, with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mullins, 24, will be arraigned on the charges Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.
