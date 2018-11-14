4th-annual Students in Action Toy Drive kicks off today

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The 4th-annual Students in Action Toy Drive kicked off on Wednesday.
Throughout the holiday season, students from Toledo-area high schools will collect toys and donations for patients of ProMedica Children’s Hospital.
The students will then deliver the donated items to the hospital on Dec. 17.
All schools in the Toledo area invited to participate.
Last year, 9,000 toys were collected during the drive. Students are hoping to collect just as much if not more donations this year through local businesses and the community.
Donations must be new in either its original packaging or with tags attached.
Specific donation requests include:
- Window makers
- Art supplies
- Musical toys
- Infant/toddler toys
- Dolls
- Medical play kits
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.