Police confirm murder-suicide in death of Cleveland.com reporter, uncle

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Perrysburg Township Police on Wednesday confirmed Cleveland reporter Nicole Delamotte was shot by her uncle Robert Delamotte.
Robert Delamotte then shot himself in the head. He used a revolver for both deaths and legally owned two guns, police said. They described it as a murder suicide.
Police are continuing the investigation to find out why.
The Wood County Coroner said Tuesday that Nicole Delamotte-Ullman died from multiple gunshot wounds at the Friendly Village mobile home park in Perrysburg Township.
Her uncle, Robert J. Delamotte, died of a single gunshot wound.
Both were discovered dead Monday. No other details were available from the coroner’s office.
Perrysburg Township Police have confirmed Delamotte-Ullman, 30, and Delamotte, 67, were the two people found.
Delamotte-Ullman worked as a Plain Dealer culture reporter.
Caution tape was put up all around the house where the two were found dead.
Neighbors in Friendly Village initially were concerned that they aren’t getting answers or clarity from police.
“Yeah, I’m concerned, because it’s sort of weird. We know the guy, Bob, I think his name is Bob. I feel bad for the family because they were trying to get back together from what I understood,” said neighbor Sharon Nagle.
Police have not yet commented on if the public should be concerned following the homicide.
Senator Sherrod Brown tweeted about the incident as his wife, Connie Schultz, also worked at the Cleveland Plain Dealer newspaper from 1993 to 2011.
Delamotte-Ullman had previously been reported missing and was visiting relatives in the area.
A call to law enforcement officials regarding the situation came in around 9:30 a.m Monday after someone could not reach the two victims.
