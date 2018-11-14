PNC Gift of Joy: Brighten a child’s holiday with a new toy donation

TOLEDO (WTOL) - With the holiday season upon us, the PNC Gift of Joy campaign is kicking off to help benefit area children who are served by Lucas County Children Services.
You can help bring holiday joy to the life of a child or teen being helped by LCCS by donating a new, unwrapped toy or gift to one of many convenient area locations.
And new this year, with Click It, Ship It, Gift It, you can shop online and ship a gift directly to WTOL 11 studios, and we'll help Lucas County Children Services gift it to a child!
Please donate by Dec. 14 to get your gift into the hands of a child.
To Click It, Ship It, Gift It, while you're shopping online, select a gift you'd like a child to have and use the WTOL 11 address for shipping:
WTOL 11
attn: PNC GIFT OF JOY
730 N. Summit St.
Toledo, Ohio 43604
Donations are being accepted at toy collection boxes starting Friday at the following locations:
- WTOL studios, 730 N. Summit St., Toledo.
- Allshred Services, 3940 Technology Drive in Maumee.
- Brondes Ford, 1511 Reynolds Road, Maumee, and 5545 Secor Road, Toledo.
- All Toledo-area Burger King restaurants in Holland, Maumee, Northwood, Oregon,
- Toledo, and Lambertville, Mich.
- The Countertop Shop, 9300 Airport Highway.
- Franklin Park Mall, 5001 Monroe St., Toledo (pick an ornament from the wish trees)
- La-Z-Boy Furniture stores, 5804 Airport Hwy. and 5173 Monroe St. in Toledo; and 3316
- Navarre Ave. in Oregon.
- Toledo Auto Care, 4544 Monroe St. and 5329 Heatherdowns, Toledo.
- The Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg.
- Woodcraft, 5311 Airport Highway, Toledo.
Additionally, the Barnes & Noble Booksellers at 4940 Monroe Street in Toledo has designated the LCCS gift drive as the recipient of its 2018 holiday book donation campaign, which encourages customers to purchase books to be donated to the gift drive.
Lucas County Children Services annual gift drive, “Give the Best Gift Ever,” is co-sponsored by the Friends of Lucas County Children Services (FLCCS) and several community partners.
The community-based campaign is expected to provide gifts to as many as 2,500 children who are victims of abuse and neglect.
The drive provides gifts for children living in foster care, with relatives or with their families under LCCS supervision.
“This has been a difficult year for the children of Lucas County. Our data tells us that abuse and neglect continue to rise, in no small part to the incidence of substance abuse in our community. Giving these children a reason to smile at the holiday season is really important. Lucas County residents have been very generous in the past, and we hope they will continue that tradition of giving,” says Robin Reese, LCCS executive director.
The gift drive provides toys for children from birth to age 18. While LCCS is seeking gifts for all age groups, the agency is in particular need of gifts for children of all ethnic groups who are newborn to 3 years old, and gift cards for teenagers.
Several generous community partners are again stepping up to support the gift drive. Key sponsors include PNC Bank; Bennett Management Corp., a franchisee of BURGER KING Corporation®, and La-Z-Boy; other partners include Allshred Services; Barnes & Noble Toledo; Brondes Ford; The Countertop Shop; DANA Corporation; Franklin Park Mall; Levis Commons; Teamsters Local 20; Toledo Auto Care; radio station WRVF 101.5 The River; WTOL; and Woodcraft.
Several special events are being scheduled to encourage Toledo-area residents to support the gift drive:
Visitors to the downtown Hensville Tree Lighting on Monroe Street on Saturday are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy at one of the donation stations in the Hensville/St. Clair St. corridor. The event starts at 4 p.m. and the lighting takes place at 6 p.m.
Levis Commons in Perrysburg begins its holiday season with its How Levis Commons Saved Christmas tree lighting on Saturday at 6 p.m. Visitors will be encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy at the LCCS tent and grab a bag of popcorn to munch on.
The Toledo Zoo kicks off its annual Lights Before Christmas on Nov. 23, including the ribbon-cutting for the renovated tunnel under the Anthony Wayne Trail. LCCS staff will be on hand at both zoo entrances from 4 to 7 p.m. to collect donations of new, unwrapped toys for children served by LCCS.
On Dec. 6, WTOL will host our second annual “Downtown Toy Drop” in the station parking lot at
730 North Summit St. from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. WSPD will also broadcast live throughout the day.
Everyone is encouraged to drive through and donate a new, unwrapped toy to the LCCS drive.
On Dec. 8, 101.5 The River morning show host Rick Woodell will continue the tradition of broadcasting live from the Burger King at 4870 Monroe St. (across from Franklin Park Mall) from
1 to 3 p.m. Allshred Services will be on hand to provide free shredding for up to five bags or boxes of paper documents when you donate a new, unwrapped toy. The public is encouraged to stop by and support the gift drive during that time.
