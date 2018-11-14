Family, friends remember loved one killed due to driver neglecting Move Over Law

TOLEDO (WTOL) - “Whatever you’re doing that day, you just try to take it one step at a time and keep going,” said Thomas Haas. “But every once in a while, there’s something that will trigger that he’s not there. And it just makes you just stop.”
Drew Winhoven was an optimistic, happy-go-lucky guy. One with an old soul and a passion for cooking.
“He was taught by his grandmother," Haas said. "He went to PENTA school for culinary. And that man could cook.”
A kitchen that was once filled with delicious creations, love and laughter, now sits empty and vacant, a reminder of a life that once was and a reminder of a life taken too soon.
Now there’s an emptiness. A reminder of September 17th, a night Thomas Haas will never forget.
“He had just gotten off work," he said. "When I went to pick him up from work, he was sitting, relaxing, unwinding, and we hung out with friends, and talked and laughed and had a really good time."
But Drew and Thomas had plans to be in Akron that night.
“We leave the bar and I’m headed down Laskey Road and somehow I’d gotten distracted for a second and I heard Drew go, ‘oh my God Thomas slow down’," Haas said. "And I look and I slam on the brakes and unfortunately I’m not able to stop in time.”
As Thomas was exchanging information with the other driver, waiting for the police to arrive, traffic started piling up. So Drew stepped in to help.
“Drew goes behind the car to direct traffic," Haas said. "I’m texting people to see if we can get a ride because we were in an accident. And then all of a sudden I hear, ‘oh my God, Drew’. I whip around and Drew is two car lengths forward and laying on the ground.”
Shortly after Thomas rushes to Drew’s side, the ambulance arrives.
They took Drew to Toledo Hospital and prepped him for surgery, telling Thomas they believe he has an aortic tear and is bleeding out.
The next moments for Thomas were a blur.
“The surgeon says he was holding his own pressure, he was holding his own pulse, but they weren’t good numbers," Haas explained. "We tried everything we could to keep him with us. We tried everything we could and he didn’t survive.”
Thomas’ partner of nearly three years. Taken at just 31 years old.
By a drunk driver who didn’t move over, bringing to light a concern officers and others face daily.
Lt. Shaun Robinson of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has had some close calls during his 19-year career.
“I’ve had some times where I’ve had to run out in front the vehicle that I’ve had stopped to avoid being hit,” Robinson said.
The Move Over law was put into effect January 1, 2004.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in the past five years, move over crashes have dropped, from 21 to 7. But move over violations have more than doubled, from 2,530 to 5,413.
But Lt. Robinson has seen an increase in awareness over the years.
"It’s much, much more obvious now, especially from when I first started my career versus now," Robinson said. "You can see the people, they’re visibly moving over. There are times now where I don’t have a single car that passes me in the right lane. And even if they do you can physically see them slowing down and reacting and seeing that someone is on the side of the road, and want to stay safe for that individual.”
While the move over law is specific to safety and service vehicles, it’s still something to keep in mind as a driver regardless of the vehicle on the side of the road.
“When you’re operating a vehicle, just think of it as if it were you on the side of the road," he said. "You want to give them that same courtesy to slow down or give them the space.”
While all Thomas has left is Drew’s necklace and memories of what used to be.
“Drew was a best friend. The best, best friend," Haas said. "He was always down to hang out. Do whatever you wanted to do. He wasn’t the life of the party, but he was right there with the life of the party. Even though we all hated his music.”
He remains positive, knowing he’s not alone, and being surrounded by family, friends and the community.
“For those of us that are left behind afterwards," he said. "I’m sorry that you have to feel this pain too because nobody deserves to feel this. Losing him so suddenly when he was just trying to do what he thought was right, it’s so hard.
The driver, Scott R. Smith, who hit and killed Drew, will be at Lucas County Common Pleas Court for a pretrial November 19th.
He’s being charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and could serve up to eight years in prison.
