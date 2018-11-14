Light up the ballot box! Toledo Zoo in running for best holiday lights display again

Lights Before Christmas switches on Nov. 23 with many unique events, including historic Subway Tunnel grand reopening

The Toledo Zoo is again in the running to be named the Top Zoo Lights display in the nation.
TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Zoo is once again in the running to be crowned the zoo with the best holiday lights in the nation!

Last year, the zoo won USA Today’s contest, and voting is open now if you want to help make it a repeat for Lights Before Christmas.

Voting closes on Dec. 10 at noon.

You can vote once per day in the USA TODAY 10Best contest by clicking here

The 10 winning events, based on your votes, will be announced on Dec. 21.

In addition to Toledo Zoo, there are 19 others competing for the title of Best Zoo Lights:

  1. Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo, Indianapolis
  2. Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, CO
  3. Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego
  4. L.A. Zoo Lights at the Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles
  5. Let There Be Lights at Promised Land Zoo, Branson, MO
  6. Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, Columbia, SC
  7. PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati
  8. Suntrust Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo, Memphis
  9. U.S Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis
  10. Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo, Detroit
  11. Wildlights at the Columbus zoo, Columbus, Ohio
  12. Wildlights at Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle
  13. Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo, Denver
  14. Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo, Houston
  15. Zoolights at Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago
  16. Zoolights at the National Zoo, Washington
  17. Zoolights at the Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
  18. Zoolights at the Point Defiance Zoo & aAquarium, Tacoma, WA
  19. Zoolights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Salt Lake City

