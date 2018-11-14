Light up the ballot box! Toledo Zoo in running for best holiday lights display again

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Toledo Zoo is once again in the running to be crowned the zoo with the best holiday lights in the nation!
Last year, the zoo won USA Today’s contest, and voting is open now if you want to help make it a repeat for Lights Before Christmas.
Voting closes on Dec. 10 at noon.
You can vote once per day in the USA TODAY 10Best contest by clicking here
The 10 winning events, based on your votes, will be announced on Dec. 21.
In addition to Toledo Zoo, there are 19 others competing for the title of Best Zoo Lights:
- Christmas at the Zoo at the Indianapolis Zoo, Indianapolis
- Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, CO
- Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego
- L.A. Zoo Lights at the Los Angeles Zoo, Los Angeles
- Let There Be Lights at Promised Land Zoo, Branson, MO
- Lights Before Christmas at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, Columbia, SC
- PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati
- Suntrust Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo, Memphis
- U.S Bank Wild Lights at the Saint Louis Zoo, St. Louis
- Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo, Detroit
- Wildlights at the Columbus zoo, Columbus, Ohio
- Wildlights at Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle
- Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo, Denver
- Zoo Lights at the Houston Zoo, Houston
- Zoolights at Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago
- Zoolights at the National Zoo, Washington
- Zoolights at the Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
- Zoolights at the Point Defiance Zoo & aAquarium, Tacoma, WA
- Zoolights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, Salt Lake City
