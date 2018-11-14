Japanese young professionals tour One Energy in Findlay

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A group of young professionals from Japan are in our area this week to learn about business in America and work on building useful skills in their careers.
These professionals and entrepreneurs from the Fukui prefecture in Japan toured One Energy in Findlay on Wednesday.
This workforce development program through the University of Findlay allows them to see how business is done in the states.
The program also offers them a chance to give presentations to American high school and college students in English, on their specialized line of work, a skill set that is necessary with an ever-growing globalized market.
“For them, to get up and stand in front of others and do a presentation in English is challenging, and they are up to that challenge,” said Hiroaki Kawamura, professor at the University of Findlay.
Along with the technicalities of business, these men and women learned about ethics in the American workplace. Like Koagie Tsuji, a raw materials supplier learned, some business here promote their core values for all employees to execute.
“That is a very good thing that I think we should have in Japan, and I think I want to bring that back to Japan,” said Koagie.
Even if there isn’t a future business connection made today, Jereme Kent, CEO of One Energy was happy to share his knowledge and experience of how he built his company from the ground up.
“Anytime we can share our lessons and give motivations and warnings, the better, and it doesn’t matter if they’re across the street or across the globe,” said Kent.
These visiting young professionals from Japan will be in our area for a total of 10 days, where they will continue to visit local companies and also give those professional presentations in English.
The next time the delegation visits the United States, they’re likely to see even more turbines in Findlay near I-75.
The Ball Corporation has decided to add three additional wind turbines at the Findlay North wind farm.
One Energy of Findlay is their partner. They build and own the turbines, and sell the energy produced directly to the factory.
That makes five total turbines for the Ball Corporation, along with the three others in the wind farm that produce energy for the neighboring Whirlpool plant.
“After having seen the turbines run for a few years, they decided they would like to have additional turbines power their plant. They’re also doing some internal expansions and will use more energy, and they’re realizing the wind turbine deal is a very good deal for them,” said Kent.
The addition of the three new turbines in Findlay also means three more $5,000 scholarships will be added to One Energy’s Mega Watt Scholarship program.
