Dress up your front yard with the Hidden Valley Ranch inflatable bottle

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Around this time of year, you see a lot of inflatable Santas and reindeer adorning people’s front lawns.
For those who want to switch it up, Hidden Valley Ranch has released a larger-than-life inflatable bottle you can use to ‘dress up' your home, according to Delish.
The 6′5″ bottle is for #1 ranch fans only.
The inflatable decoration is just one of many things you can buy from the Hidden Valley Ranch online store that was recently re-launched by the company.
Other items you can buy on the website include ranch Christmas sweaters, Christmas tree ornaments and even a Christmas tree topper.
Delish also reports that Hidden Valley plans to release the Magnum of Ranch on Dec. 3.
The limited edition bottle will be filled with almost 2 liters of ranch and will be sold for $25, perfect to give as a gift to the ranch lover in your life.
