Former Toledo residents escape California wildfires

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Sharon Andrew moved to Oroville, California from Toledo back in 2010. Since moving there, she’s had up to ten close calls with wildfires.
None of them have impacted her until now.
“This is the first one to happen in November and the first one to be so catastrophic,” said Sharon.
While Sharon’s town is currently under a Red Flag Evacuation warning, it hasn’t succumbed to any damage yet.
However, her parents and both sets of grandmas’ Concow homes, as well as her aunt’s paradise home are a total loss.
“Our family actually got separated,” said Sharon. “I had to call the sheriff to find my dad because he was missing for about three hours.”
Sharon’s Aunt Stephanie was also missing for a day and a half, but eventually found trapped in her car outside her burnt down home with her pets.
“We thought she was gone,” said Sharon. “It was very, very scary but we’re blessed because she’s with us now.”
As of right now, her family’s been taken in by other family members and acquaintances but knows not everyone else is so lucky.
“Some people are sleeping on cots, or in their cars or in rescue centers because there’s nowhere for them to go,” said Andrew.
In a time of such despair and loss, Sharon said the way the community’s come together to help one another and pick up the pieces left behind reminds her of the community she was surrounded by while living in Toledo.
“There’s so much beauty coming out of all of this at the same time, communities really coming together,” said Sharon.
If you want to help Sharon’s family out, you can donate to their Go Fund me here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.