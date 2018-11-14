First Alert Forecast: First Alert Morning for very cold temperatures

TOLEDO (WTOL) - First Alert for cold this morning! Temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees in some areas this morning.
It will be partly sunny into the afternoon and cold. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.
A rain and snow mix will arrive later on Thursday and into Friday morning. A slushy minor accumulation possible into Friday morning.
The weekend is looking very November-like with highs in the middle and upper 30s, perhaps near 40 degree in some areas. A chance of a few snow showers, possibly raindrops too on Saturday.
